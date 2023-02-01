Super Bowl LVII: A guide for getting to Downtown Phoenix for the Super Bowl Experience

2023's Super Bowl be bringing in huge crowds not only to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, but to all the events leading up to the big game.

At the center of it all, bedsides the game itself, will the Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park and the Phoenix Convention Center, and for some, transportation could be a problem.

"We've got so much growth and development. Over 7,000 new apartments since the last time we hosted Super Bowl in the Downtown, so anyone who hasn't been here in a little while, it'll be a new experience to them," said Devney Majerly.

Parking is gonna be full, especially for ASU students coming from Tempe because a lot of them park in the open parking spaces here," said ASU student Abigail Mayer.

Here's what you should know before heading to the events in Downtown Phoenix.

I want to drive! What should I do?

The City of Phoenix is recommending that visitors going to and from the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix to utilize public transportation.

"There are tons of road closures in the Downtown area," said Brittany Hoffman with Valley Metro.

Parking is expected to be a problem for some, as much of the area surrounding Margaret T. Hance Park will be closed.

An option for drivers is to park and walk the 1.3 miles from the Convention Center to Hance Park, or vice versa. Another option for drivers is to carpool.

What about parking prices?

Some assigned spots are reportedly going for $30 to $60 dollars per car. Others, like the Adeline valet parking, will cost $150.

"People can buy their parking spaces in advance. It's the Super Bowl parking app. Once you score that parking spot, you're pretty much home free," said Majerly.

