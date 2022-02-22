Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
10
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, New River Mesa
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami

'Superbly preserved' pterosaur fossil discovered in Scotland

Published 
Updated 4:39PM
Science
Associated Press

Well-preserved pterosaur discovered in Scotland

A spectacular fossil of a huge flying reptile known as a pterosaur, that was found on the Isle of Skye, is the largest of its kind ever discovered from the Jurassic period. (Credit: Greg Funston via University of Edinburgh)

LONDON - The fossil of a 170-million-year-old pterosaur, described as the world’s best-preserved skeleton of the prehistoric winged reptile, has been found on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, scientists said Tuesday.

The National Museum of Scotland said the fossil of the pterosaur, more popularly known as pterodactyls, is the largest of its kind ever discovered from the Jurassic period. The reptile had an estimated wingspan of more than 2.5 meters (8.2 feet), similar to that of an albatross, the museum said.

The fossil was discovered by PhD student Amelia Penny during a field trip on the Isle of Skye in remote northwest Scotland, in 2017, when she spotted the pterosaur’s jaw protruding from rocks. It will now be added to the museum’s collection.

Pterosaur7

Dearc Skeleton Main Block. (Gregory Funston)

"Pterosaurs preserved in such quality are exceedingly rare and are usually reserved to select rock formations in Brazil and China," according to University of Edinburgh PhD student Natalia Jagielska, author of a new scientific paper describing the find.

Pterosaur.jpg

University of Edinburgh PhD student Natalia Jagielska at the pterosaur specimen unveiling at the National Museum of Scotland on Feb. 22, 2022. (Stewart Attwood)

"And yet, an enormous superbly preserved pterosaur emerged from a tidal platform in Scotland," she said.

Steve Brusatte, a professor of palaeontology at Edinburgh University, said the discovery was the best one found in Britain since the early 1800s, when celebrated fossil hunter Mary Anning discovered many significant Jurassic fossils on the southern English coast.

He said the fossil had "feather light" bones "as thin as sheets of paper" and it took several days to cut it from rock.

The pterosaur, which has been given the Gaelic name Dearc sgiathanach, "tells us that pterosaurs got larger much earlier than we thought, long before the Cretaceous period when they were competing with birds, and that’s hugely significant," Brusatte said.

Image 1 of 10

Skye Pterosaur Art 1. (Natalia Jagielska)