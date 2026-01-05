Superior helicopter crash investigation will include slackline alert, expert says

The Brief A helicopter crash near Superior killed four people, including an experienced pilot and his three nieces, after allegedly striking a kilometer-long slackline. The FAA had issued a safety alert for the line, but the warning was linked to Superior Airport rather than the helicopter’s point of origin in Queen Creek. Federal investigators are examining if the slackline was properly authorized and how the pilot’s flight plan affected his ability to see the warning.



We're learning new details after Friday's deadly helicopter crash outside of Superior.

What we know:

The FAA alerted pilots there was a slackline in the area, but the system used for the alert has experienced repeated failures and is currently undergoing upgrades.

A slackline is a line strung across two points, often referred to as "slackliners." In this instance, a line one kilometer long was strapped across the canyon outside of Superior.

The helicopter took off from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek and headed to the canyons south of Superior. While there was a notice of a slackline in the area, the alert originated from Superior Airport rather than the point of takeoff.

The backstory:

David McCarty, 59, an experienced pilot in the area, was flying three of his nieces on the morning of his wedding: Katelyn Heidman and sisters Rachel and Faith McCarty.

Initial findings say the helicopter hit the line, crashing and killing all four people on board.

The family identified the victims over the weekend to FOX 10, saying McCarty had wanted to show his family around to see the sights before the ceremony.

What they're saying:

"Keeping track of everything going on in our airspace is a very big challenge," said Cary Grant, a safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Grant says there was a NOTAM in place for the slackline—a "Notice to Air Missions" that serves as a warning for pilots to be on the lookout. However, a detail potentially important to the investigation is that the helicopter took off from Queen Creek while the NOTAM was attached to Superior Airport.

"If the pilot didn’t put in he was doing a flight near Superior, he wouldn’t have seen the NOTAM at all," Grant said.

Dig deeper:

The FAA has been in the process of updating the NOTAM system for months, with a full upgrade expected to be released in the spring. Grant says the NTSB will look at the pilot, the helicopter, and the slackliners as part of the investigation.

"That’s part of the investigation. The NTSB will look at the whole process," Grant said. "Was this slackline submitted properly? Was the FAA aware of it? Obviously they were in the NOTAM system, but was it authorized by the other offices that do that work in the FAA? That will be something the NTSB will look at."

Photo courtesy of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office

Big picture view:

Grant added that the incident serves as a grim reminder for the aviation community.

"If this can happen to a very experienced pilot, it can happen to any of us. Be very aware; aviation is very unforgiving."

The International Slackline Association called the incident tragic, but added in a statement: "The highline had aviation markers attached to it. The FAA had been informed of the highline and a NOTAM had been issued before the collision."

What's next:

A preliminary report from the NTSB is expected in the next 30 days.