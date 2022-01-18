Supreme Court rejects request to block federal air travel mask mandate

article

The Supreme Court Tuesday denied an emergency request asking for a pause to the federal COVID-19 airline mask mandate.

The emergency application was seeking to stop the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) federal mask mandate for individuals in airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses and on commuter bus and rail systems.

The coronavirus mask mandate is in place until at least March 18, 2022.

The case was filed by Florida father Michael Seklecki and his 4-year-old son who is autistic who cannot tolerate wearing masks but must fly to Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts for regular medical care.

The other plaintiff in the case is Lucas Wall, a Washington D.C. resident who, according to court documents, is "stranded at his mother’s residence in The Villages, Florida, because TSA banned him from boarding a flight out of Orlando International Airport on June 2, 2021, solely because he can’t wear a face mask due to his Generalized Anxiety Disorder."

The court did not offer comment about the denial in orders that came out Tuesday.

The denial comes after the court recently ruled against President Biden's vaccine mandate on private employers but kept in place a mandate for healthcare workers.

