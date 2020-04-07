Surgeons perform music in hospital lobby ‘healing concert’ to honor colleagues amid COVID-19 crisis

How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice.

Where do you go when Carnegie Hall is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic? More than 100 blocks north to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

A group of surgeons turned the city hospital into a miniature concert hall on April 6, performing music to honor the front-line workers helping those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.



Wearing scrubs and masks with six feet of space between them, the medical professionals serenaded other members of hospital staff in a “healing concert.”

Videos of the performances show other health care professionals standing to appreciate the entrancing vocals and soothing melodies.

While these medical maestros gave their concert in the flesh, other more established artists have been taking to the internet to dazzle audiences at home.



In March, Elton John, Mariah Carey and other performers helped raise money for COVID-19 relief in the Living Room Concert for America.



