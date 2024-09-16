Suspect accused of manslaughter after man, shot killed in Mesa

article

The Brief Jason Greene, 51, is accused of manslaughter after a man was found fatally shot at a home near Brown and Greenfield Roads. The victim has not been identified. The motive for the shooting is unknown.



A suspect is accused of manslaughter after police say a man was found shot and killed on Sunday night at a home in Mesa.

Mesa Police say officers responded to Brown and Greenfield Roads just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 for reports of possible shots fired.

Once at the home, 51-year-old Jason Greene allegedly told officers he shot a man inside his home.

The victim, identified as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greene was arrested and booked into jail.

No further details on the shooting have been released by police.