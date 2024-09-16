Suspect accused of manslaughter after man, shot killed in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A suspect is accused of manslaughter after police say a man was found shot and killed on Sunday night at a home in Mesa.
Mesa Police say officers responded to Brown and Greenfield Roads just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 for reports of possible shots fired.
Once at the home, 51-year-old Jason Greene allegedly told officers he shot a man inside his home.
The victim, identified as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greene was arrested and booked into jail.
No further details on the shooting have been released by police.