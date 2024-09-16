Expand / Collapse search

Suspect accused of manslaughter after man, shot killed in Mesa

Updated  September 16, 2024 12:37pm MST
Jason Greene

MESA, Ariz. - A suspect is accused of manslaughter after police say a man was found shot and killed on Sunday night at a home in Mesa.

Mesa Police say officers responded to Brown and Greenfield Roads just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 for reports of possible shots fired.

Once at the home, 51-year-old Jason Greene allegedly told officers he shot a man inside his home.

The victim, identified as a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greene was arrested and booked into jail.

No further details on the shooting have been released by police.