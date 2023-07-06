Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested after body of missing man found in bonfire pit

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:46PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after the body of a missing 18-year-old man was found in the rubble of a bonfire pile in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a body that was found on June 12 in the morning just outside of Apache Junction.

The body was found in Bulldog Canyon, an off-highway vehicle area. It’s in a desert area that neighbors say is being overrun with homeless people, drug users, and criminals.

On June 21, authorities announced that the body belonged to Parker League, who was visiting from Nebraska. Police say his belongings were left behind at a home in Tempe.

Body of missing man found in bonfire pile identified

On July 5, MCSO arrested 37-year-old Anthonie Ruinard for League's suspected murder.

According to investigators, League's bank card was used at multiple locations after his death.

"Video footage from an Arco gas station in Chandler, AZ on June 11th showed Parker and the suspect, Anthonie leaving the store together in a black Dodge Challenger," MCSO said. "This was the last time detectives had Parker on video alive."

After serving a search warrant on Ruinard's home, MCSO says detectives found evidence with League's DNA on it in the trunk of Ruinard's Dodge Challenger.

Anthonie Ruinard (MCSO)

Ruinard was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of first-degree murder, drug charges, credit card theft and fraud, and concealment of dead body parts.

"This is another example of great investigative work by our detectives," Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement. "And why our FATE Unit is such a crucial component for public safety in the apprehension of these violent criminals from our communities."

Area where League's body was found: