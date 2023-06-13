Body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area of the Tonto National Forest, MCSO says

A body was found in the rubble of a bonfire pile in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a body that was found on June 12 in the morning just outside of Apache Junction.

The body was found in Bulldog Canyon, an off-highway vehicle area. It’s in a desert area that neighbors say is being overrun with homeless people, drug users, and criminals.

There are nearly two dozen custom homes in a community a couple of hundred yards away from the area. Neighbors say they’ve witnessed a lot of concerning activity going on in the remote desert behind their properties.

While camping is allowed in most parts, neighbors say the area is not well-patrolled, and there’s much more than camping going on beyond the dirt road.

"They just come here and dump and there’s trash all over the place. There’s needles and all kinds of stuff. We’re just tired of it. We live here because of the serenity. Can’t have that serenity with all this commotion going on. Now we have a dead body," Sharon Allison-Brown, a resident in the area said.

The death is being investigated by the MCSO Homicide Unit.

The body hasn't been identified and we don't yet know the cause of death.

"Just knowing that they found a body in a fire pit, it’s really scary and really sad, and it’s hard to feel safe, happening in the middle of the night so close to your house," resident Amber Kunau said. "That’s entering new territory for out here, we’ve seen a lot of stuff."