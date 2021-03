Suspect arrested after shooting death of a man in Phoenix, police say

article

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Wednesday, March 24.

Just before 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Buckeye Road after a caller said he was involved in a shooting.

Police arrived and found the victim. He was soon pronounced dead by Phoenix Fire crews.

The male who made the call was arrested as the suspect in the shooting, police say.

Detectives are working to determine was led up to the shooting.