Suspect arrested after stealing city of Buckeye truck, crashing into vehicle: police

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a city of Buckeye truck before crashing it into another vehicle.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 27 near Baseline Road and Central Boulevard.

Buckeye Police say the suspect stole the truck from a job site as crews were working. The suspect then crashed the truck into an unoccupied vehicle.

"The suspect attempted to run away from the scene, but a city employee helped detain him as officers arrived," police said.

Police say the suspect assaulted two officers while being taken into custody. Both officers suffered minor injuries, and one of them was transported to a hospital.

The suspect was not identified.

Baseline Road is closed between 1st Avenue West and 1st Avenue East due to the investigation.