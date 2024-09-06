Suspect arrested for murder of missing Gilbert man: police
article
GILBERT, Ariz. - A man reported missing from Gilbert has been found dead and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Alijah Bradely was reported missing by Gilbert Police on Aug. 15.
Four days later, Bradely's body was found east of Gila Bend. MCSO says Bradely was the victim of a homicide.
On Sept. 4, 23-year-old Samuel Bush was arrested in connection to Bradely's murder.
Bush was booked into jail on a $1.5 million bond.