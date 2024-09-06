Suspect arrested for murder of missing Gilbert man: police

article

The Brief A man has been arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Alijah Bradely, who was reported missing by Gilbert Police last month. Bradely's body was found east of Gila Bend four days after he was reported missing. Samuel Bush, 23, was arrested on Sept. 4 and booked into jail.



A man reported missing from Gilbert has been found dead and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Alijah Bradely was reported missing by Gilbert Police on Aug. 15.

Four days later, Bradely's body was found east of Gila Bend. MCSO says Bradely was the victim of a homicide.

On Sept. 4, 23-year-old Samuel Bush was arrested in connection to Bradely's murder.

Bush was booked into jail on a $1.5 million bond.