Suspect arrested for murder of missing Gilbert man: police

By
Published  September 6, 2024 12:57pm MST
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix


Samuel Bush

GILBERT, Ariz. - A man reported missing from Gilbert has been found dead and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Alijah Bradely was reported missing by Gilbert Police on Aug. 15.

Four days later, Bradely's body was found east of Gila Bend. MCSO says Bradely was the victim of a homicide.

On Sept. 4, 23-year-old Samuel Bush was arrested in connection to Bradely's murder.

Bush was booked into jail on a $1.5 million bond.