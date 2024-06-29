Barricaded suspect in custody after SWAT responds to incident just south of Deer Valley Airport

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A barricade situation near Deer Valley had a road blocked off and neighbors on edge on Saturday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area for reports of an unwanted guest at a home near 15th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane around noon.

According to a release, officers contained a perimeter around the house and began negotiations with a male suspect.

There were no reports of injuries, but several gunshots were heard leading up to the police response and neighbors had reported multiple police vehicles in the area.

The man was not identified by police.

Map of where the situation took place: