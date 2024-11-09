Suspect in custody following shooting involving Phoenix Police

article

The Brief A Phoenix Police shooting broke out on Nov. 9 near 12th Street and Osborn Road. No officers were hurt and police say the suspect is in custody.



A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

The Phoenix Police Department says a shooting broke out near 12th Street and Osborn Road around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

"No officers are injured. One suspect is in custody. No one is outstanding," the department said.

There's no word on whether the suspect was struck in the shooting. There's also no information about what led up to the incident.

We'll update this story when we know more.