Suspect killed in US Marshals shooting in Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect killed in shooting involving US Marshals in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A suspect is dead following a pursuit and shooting involving a U.S. Marshals officer in Phoenix.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the incident began on the afternoon of March 24 at a Mesa Home Depot located near the US 60 freeway and Crismon Road when an employee saw a suspect stealing power tools.

The suspect pulled out a knife when confronted by the employee, ran into the parking lot, got into a black Expedition and left the area northbound on Crismon.

A witness from the Home Depot store followed the suspect, while others called 911. The Expedition collided with the witness near Higley and Broadway Roads. A detective was in the area at the time of the crash and tried to pull the suspect over, but he did not stop.

"The suspect began driving recklessly; running stop signs, hitting curbs, and running into other vehicles, while trying to evade police," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

The Expedition then got onto the westbound US 60, where a Mesa Police helicopter tracked it and followed it into Phoenix.

The Expedition continued through Downtown Phoenix and eventually made a U-turn, heading right towards an officer. The Expedition then turned onto 22nd Street and onto a dirt road where police tried again to stop it but were unsuccessful.

The Expedition eventually stopped near 24th and Jefferson Streets where a U.S. Marshals officer ordered it to stop.

The Expedition spun its tires and pushed the officer's vehicle, with the officer standing nearby. At this point, the officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the investigation is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

