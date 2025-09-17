Suspect shot after pointing gun at deputies: MCSO

The Brief A suspect was shot on Sept. 17 at White Tank Regional Park in Waddell. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was shot after pointing a gun at deputies. The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were hurt.



A suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at deputies in the West Valley was shot on Wednesday.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Sept. 17 at the White Tank Mountain Regional Park.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were hurt.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified. Further details on what led up to the shooting weren't released.

Map of White Tank Mountain Regional Park