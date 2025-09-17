Suspect shot after pointing gun at deputies: MCSO
WADDELL, Ariz. - A suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at deputies in the West Valley was shot on Wednesday.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Sept. 17 at the White Tank Mountain Regional Park.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
No deputies were hurt.
What we don't know:
The suspect wasn't identified. Further details on what led up to the shooting weren't released.
Map of White Tank Mountain Regional Park
The Source: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office