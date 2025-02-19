Suspect shot, killed by police in south Phoenix

The Brief A suspect was shot and killed by police on Feb. 19 near 15th and Southern Avenues. No officers were hurt. The suspect was not identified.



A deadly shooting involving police is under investigation in south Phoenix.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning near 15th and Southern Avenues.

What we know:

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the incident began at around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 when officers tried to pull over a speeding pickup truck.

The driver was not cooperative, and ran from the truck into a neighborhood, where he was found hiding in a recycle bin.

Officers negotiated with the suspect, who eventually shot at the officers, police said. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified.

What they're saying:

Police say traffic restrictions may be in place due to the investigation.

"This happened in this neighborhood – there may be restrictions to the community members that live in the immediate area," Sgt. Brian Bower said. "Their commute to and from work this morning may be affected. Please contact 911, provide the dispatcher your address, and we'll have a police officer escort you out of the neighborhood. Detectives will be canvassing the neighborhood for all different types of evidence – to include surveillance cameras on videos, or on the houses."

Dig deeper:

This is the fourth shooting involving the Phoenix Police Department so far this year.

Map of where the shooting happened