Police are investigating a murder in Phoenix after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on May 9 near 27th and Missouri Avenues.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

No suspects are in custody.

Area where the shooting happened: