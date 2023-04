Watch live:

A suspect is being taken to a hospital following a shooting involving police in north Phoenix.

The shooting happened on April 20th near 28th Drive and Cactus Road.

No officers are hurt.

SkyFOX over a large police scene in north Phoenix following an officer-involved shooting on April 20. (KSAZ-TV)

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the shooting happened: