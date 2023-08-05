Expand / Collapse search
Suspect that brought gun into Tampa International's Airside F identified, authorities say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News

Full news conference: 1 found with gun at TPA's Airside F, prompts evacuation

Tampa International Airport officials said one person was found with a gun in Airside F and has been arrested. The discovery prompted an evacuation of that terminal and re-screening by TSA for several hundred passengers, causing flight delays.

TAMPA, Fla. - The passenger who was arrested at Tampa International Airport after being caught with a gun in Airside F Friday evening has been identified, authorities say. 

On Friday night, Abraham Othman, was arrested after a gun was discovered in his carry-on items, police said. 

After the gun was found, TPA said TSA suspended screenings and movements of other passengers, and airport officers evacuated the terminal to conduct a "precautionary" security sweep. 

Following the security sweep, several hundred passengers who had been evacuated were sent back to the main terminal and eventually re-screened by TSA.

Airport officials say this incident is still under investigation and operations have returned to normal.

Ohtman has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm into an unauthorized/Prohibited Area.  