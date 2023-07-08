Suspect wanted for robbing south Phoenix grocery stores, police say

Silent Witness is asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for two grocery store robberies in south Phoenix.

The alleged robberies happened one month apart - one at a Fry's near 7th Street and Baseline, and another at a Safeway near 16th Street and Baseline.

In both cases, he reportedly handed a clerk a note that said he had a gun and demanded money.

Police say he wore the same clothes. He was described as wearing black squared dark glasses, a black hat, a black Champion sweater with white letters, red basketball shorts, black shoes and a black Nike backpack.

He is believed to be a Hispanic or Native American male in his late 20s to early 30s and was seen fleeing on a small black BMX bike. He may live in the area, as the stores affected were within two miles of each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the first robbery was reported: