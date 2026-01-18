Suspect wanted in Phoenix highway shooting, rollover crash
PHOENIX - A shooting suspect is wanted after police said they followed and shot at a car on Interstate 17 Saturday evening.
What we know:
A caller reported that someone in a vehicle fired shots at another car at around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 17 near I17 and Peoria Avenue.
Phoenix Police said the suspect followed another car carrying two adults northbound on the highway, continuing to fire several gunshots at their vehicle.
"It is believed that at least one of the gunshots damaged a tire of the victim’s vehicle, causing it to be involved in a collision and rolling over," officials said.
Dig deeper:
The northbound lanes were closed at Pinnacle Peak Road for the evening while police were investigating.
The victims suffered minor injuries, while the suspect fled before police arrived at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victims and what led up to the shooting is unknown. Police have not released information regarding a suspect or a vehicle of interest.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area of the shooting location.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department