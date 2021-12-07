San Fernando Valley Police Chase: Driver hits multiple LAPD cruisers trying to evade officers

Shocking moments captured on SkyFOX showed a driver evade police by hitting the officers' cruisers multiple times in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

SkyFOX was initially over Van Nuys as the chase suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit for possibly stealing the car.

Later in the chase, the suspect was briefly trapped inside a cul-de-sac in Studio City. As LAPD surrounded the suspect, the suspect began recklessly hitting parked cars and then drove into – and hit – the officers' cruisers multiple times before escaping that neighborhood and extending the chase.

After the pursuit gained a second wind, the suspect led officers all the way into a parking garage in Encino, near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Woodley Avenue. The suspect was eventually placed in custody after the dangerous (and bizarre) series of events.

