Suspects caught in foot pursuit following fatal hit-and-run crash

The Brief A hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian dead around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11. The suspect's vehicle was found by Scottsdale Police and a foot pursuit for the driver and passengers was initiated. All occupants of the car were arrested.



A fatal hit-and-run crash led to a foot pursuit where several people were eventually caught and arrested in Scottsdale.

Tempe Police say a crash involving a pedestrian happened around 11:30 p.m near the intersection of McKellips and Scottsdale roads.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead and the vehicle involved in the crash took off.

Scottsdale Police later located the vehicle and a foot pursuit for the driver and passengers of the vehicle began near the intersectio nof 70th Street and Palm Lane.

The driver and all passengers were detained by police and arrested.

What we don't know:

The charges and the identity of those arrested and the deceased person have not been released.

Map of where the foot pursuit took place: