Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
3
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County

Suspects caught in foot pursuit following fatal hit-and-run crash

By
Published  April 12, 2025 2:20pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian dead around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11.
    • The suspect's vehicle was found by Scottsdale Police and a foot pursuit for the driver and passengers was initiated.
    • All occupants of the car were arrested.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A fatal hit-and-run crash led to a foot pursuit where several people were eventually caught and arrested in Scottsdale.

Tempe Police say a crash involving a pedestrian happened around 11:30 p.m near the intersection of McKellips and Scottsdale roads.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead and the vehicle involved in the crash took off.

Scottsdale Police later located the vehicle and a foot pursuit for the driver and passengers of the vehicle began near the intersectio nof 70th Street and Palm Lane.

The driver and all passengers were detained by police and arrested.

What we don't know:

The charges and the identity of those arrested and the deceased person have not been released.

Map of where the foot pursuit took place:

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Tempe Police.

Crime and Public SafetyTempeScottsdale