Suspects sought in deadly Phoenix shooting; friends remember slain Valley student l Morning News Brief

From the search for suspects in connection to a south Phoenix shooting that sent a man to the hospital to friends remembering a Valley student who died after being shot inside her apartment, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 12.

1. Deadly south Phoenix shooting

What we know:

Police are investigating a shooting near 35th and Southern Avenue that left a man hospitalized. Officers said that before they arrived, the suspects involved fled the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

2. ‘A light in this world’

Rhiana Kemplin

The backstory:

Rhiana Kemplin, a 17-year-old Agua Fria High School senior, was shot and killed in her Avondale apartment last weekend.

What they're saying:

Friends describe Kemplin as being as full of life as it gets and someone who was always the person looking to include others.

"She had a big ol' nose gauge," Meryssa Perkins said. "She was all about 'just be you.' Because at the end of the day, if you're happy, it doesn't matter what anybody else thinks."

3. Incoming stimulus payment?

The backstory:

The last round of economic impact payments came in 2021, and any future federal payments would require new legislation from Congress.

Dig deeper:

President Donald Trump proposed using tariff revenue to pay a dividend of at least $2,000 per person (excluding high-income individuals).

4. Woman critically hurt in hit-and-run

Isabella Batty

The backstory:

Isabella Batty, 20, is hospitalized in the ICU with critical injuries after a hit-and-run driver struck her motorcycle on State Route 87 near Mesa Drive.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the suspect's vehicle sustained extensive damage, leaving a two-mile trail of coolant that should indicate to the public or auto shops which vehicle was involved.

5. Opening statements set for murder trial

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman

The backstory:

Ian Mitcham is accused of killing 31-year-old Allison Feldman, who was found dead inside her Scottsdale home in February 2015.

Dig deeper:

The case has taken a decade to get to trial due to legal battles over where key DNA evidence against Mitcham could be used.

A look at today's weather

