Suspicious bank teller and Dallas officers save elderly man from $10K scam

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Suspicious bank teller and Dallas officers save elderly man from $10K scam

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
121321-David-Taffala-10am-KDFWBCME01_mpg_10.13.43.17.jpg article

DALLAS - A bank teller and several Dallas police officers stopped an elderly man from becoming the victim of a scam.

The teller became suspicious when the man tried to withdraw $10,000 from his bank account.

That teller called 911 but by the time police arrived the man had already left.

Several officers and a detective went to several banks until they found the elderly man with the suspect.

"This is just a piece in a very big puzzle. So, we ask our citizens, we ask the public to work with your financial institutions and law enforcement. Take the moment to have dialogue, so you can prevent this from happening on the forefront," said Deputy Chief Albert Martinez with the Dallas Police Department.

The officers were recognized Monday for their relentless work that stopped an exploitation.

Dallas police said they’ve created a fraud squad to focus on scams that prey on the elderly.

READ MORE:

Beware of these 4 home and auto insurance scams

BBB warns about common scams targeting Texas college students

COVID-19 vaccine scams are on the rise, health officials warn: What to look out for