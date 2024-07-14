T-shirts being sold after Trump's attempted assassination; AZ sheriff talks security | Nightly Roundup

article
Tonight's top stories include the latest on the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump and its fallout.
1. What we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the alleged shooter at Trump's rally
Thomas Matthew Crooks was the shooter in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said early Sunday.
2. Trump shooting: Arizona sheriff details what goes into prepping for events with U.S. Presidents
One man who knows about protecting the former president is Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes. He brings a perspective to the security conversation as someone who has worked on events with the Secret Service in the past, including events with Trump himself.
3. Biden delivers Oval Office address on Trump assassination attempt: 'We must not go down this road'
President Biden has ordered an independent review of security measures following the assassination attempt at Trump's rally.
4. Map shows where Trump shooter was stationed
A map outlines the area where Trump's campaign rally took place and where it's believed the shooter was at the time of the event.
5. Trump shooting T-shirts already being sold online
Following the recent rally shooting, T-shirts featuring an image of Trump being shot are already being sold online.