'Take it down:' Tyre Sampson's mom wants Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park taken down after son's death

The mother of Tyre Sampson said she wants the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park to be taken down after her son fell to his death while on the ride in March, and also demanded that there be stricter laws for those types of rides.

"They can take the ride down completely. Get rid of it altogether. It's too big of a risk," Nekia Dodd, Sampson's mother, told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri, where Sampson lived. It was the first time she's spoken publicly since her son's death.

Dodd and Yarnell Sampson, Tyre's father, filed a joint wrongful death civil lawsuit on Monday against the amusement park where the ride is located, the ride's manufacturer, owners and operators, and the construction company that built the ride.

"To get a call over the phone and to not be there, as a mother, to comfort, to tell him, 'it's going to be OK', it's very disturbing and heart-wrenching," Dodd said, recalling the phone call she received the night her son fell off the ride.

She remembered her son as a "gentle giant," who was humble, well-respected, and well-mannered. He was known as "Big Tick" (Big Ticket) by his football team, and had dreams of playing sports professionally.

"He was a go-getter. For him not to be here, it's devastating. He was on his way. He was going to be known, but not like this," she said.

Sampson was in Orlando with another family for Spring Break when he and his friends went to ICON Park, an amusement park with various attractions and rides. He was on Orlando FreeFall, a new drop tower ride that opened in December 2021 – it's billed as the world's tallest drop tower – and fell out of the ride's restraints as it was coming back down, according to the initial investigative report.

He died at the hospital, officials said. Video of the fall was widely shared on social media.

A state-ordered investigation by Quest Engineering, a forensics firm, concluded that the ride's operators manually altered two of the harness proximity sensors on two of the seats to accommodate larger guests.

"These misadjustments allowed the safety lights to illuminate – improperly satisfying the ride's electronic safety mechanisms -- that allowed the ride to operate even though Mr. Sampson was not properly secured in the seat," said Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, whose agency inspects rides at smaller amusement parks.

The report also concluded that the ride itself did not experience an electrical or mechanical failure.

Dodd said Sampson gave her a hug before he left for Orlando and said "I'll see you Saturday or Sunday." To then get a phone call days later that he would not be coming home was heartbreaking, she said.

The family is seeking an unknown amount in damages and requested a jury trial.

Tyre's father, along with attorney Ben Crump, are expected to speak about the case at 2 p.m. Tuesday at ICON Park.