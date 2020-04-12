Tampa man whose motorcycle was stolen while making PPE for healthcare workers gets new set of wheels

Michael Guinn has a new set of wheels thanks to the owner of Full Throttle magazine. Giunn has been working non-stop on 3D printing thousands of PPE masks for healthcare workers in area hospitals. Last Wednesday, when he ran home to grab more supplies, he noticed his motorcycle was gone.

Surveillance video recorded two people wheeling away Guinn's motorcycle Wednesday evening.

RELATED Tampa man's motorcycle stolen while he volunteered making PPE for hospitals

Tony Cianci and a friend of his caught wind of the story and jumped in to help.

Cianci was going to sell his motorcycle to try to make ends meet, but when he heard about what happened to Guinn he decided to give him the bike.

On Easter Sunday, Cianci caught up with Guinn to hand off the bike."It's Easter, we need to do good things," Cianci said.

Advertisement

Cianci said, “I have had that bike for 16-17 years and I love seeing it go to someone who is doing good in the community right now.”

"I was like, 'they're saying they want to give me a bike,' I was like, 'nobody's going to give me a bike,' ya know?" Guinn said. "But then I talked to them on the phone and sure enough, they were going to give me a bike."

For now, Guinn says he is busy making masks, but is looking forward to taking the motorcycle out for a spin once the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us.