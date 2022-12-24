Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has been found dead in Austin.

According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.

The Austin Police Department reports that search crews found a body in the water near the bridge just before 12:30 p.m. However, APD has not confirmed the identity of the body at this time.

The College Station Police Department later confirmed Sunday that Hoang had been found dead.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says his family reported his body was found not far from where his vehicle was recovered. Hoang's family told FOX 7 on Dec. 22 his car was found unoccupied, along with his wallet.

Hoang disappeared on Friday, Dec. 16 after turning his phone off around 8 a.m. and was getting gas around noon in Caldwell.

His family was on their way to attend his graduation that weekend, and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon. However, Texas A&M University said Hoang was never qualified to graduate.