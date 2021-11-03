Taste of TNF recipe: Sweet corn and bacon pizza

Farmers in Indiana grow some of the finest corn in the country, while in New York, fans have a lot to cheer about when it comes to pizza.

Corn and pizza seems like a really unlikely combination, but as Dr. BBQ discovered, even the oddest pairings are better with bacon.

If you just can't bring yourself to put corn on pizza, then try some of your other favorite veggies or just stick to the bacon and you'll be in hog heaven.

Ingredients

1 par-cooked pizza crust

Olive oil

½ small yellow onion, thinly sliced

½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 medium roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

2 ears of corn, kernels removed from the cob

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

¼ cup parmesan

Instructions

