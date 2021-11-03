Taste of TNF recipe: Sweet corn and bacon pizza
Farmers in Indiana grow some of the finest corn in the country, while in New York, fans have a lot to cheer about when it comes to pizza.
Corn and pizza seems like a really unlikely combination, but as Dr. BBQ discovered, even the oddest pairings are better with bacon.
If you just can't bring yourself to put corn on pizza, then try some of your other favorite veggies or just stick to the bacon and you'll be in hog heaven.
Ingredients
- 1 par-cooked pizza crust
- Olive oil
- ½ small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- ½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 2 medium roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
- 2 ears of corn, kernels removed from the cob
- 6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1½ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- ¼ cup parmesan
Instructions
- Preheat the oven or grill to cook indirect at 400°.
- Drizzle a little olive oil on the crust and brush it evenly over the surface.
- Sprinkle the onion and bell pepper evenly over the crust. Add the corn and bacon distributing them evenly. Season with salt and pepper.
- Top with the mozzarella, spreading it evenly and finally the parmesan.
- Place in the oven or grill directly on the grate and cook for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown and crispy.
- Remove to a cutting board and cut into 8 wedges.