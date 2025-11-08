Expand / Collapse search

Teacher accused of assaulting student, man allegedly calls 911 to admit to murder | Nightly Roundup

November 8, 2025
PHOENIX - From a man admitting to killing his girlfriend to police during a 911 call, to a Mesa teacher's arrest for aggravated assault, here are tonight's top stories for Saturday, November 8.

1. Suspect in deadly stabbing allegedly admits crime during 911 call

A 47-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder after calling police to report he had killed his girlfriend.

2. Mesa teacher accused of pushing, dragging student 

A 52-year-old teacher in Mesa was arrested for aggravated assault after a physical altercation with a 14-year-old student during gym class.

3. Pedestrian dies after driver suffers medical issue due to alleged bee sting

A driver suffered a medical issue related to a bee sting, leading to a collision with a pedestrian and a pole in Mesa.

4. Sky Harbor faces significant delays, cancellations amid ongoing shutdown

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is experiencing significant delays and cancellations, with around 44 flights canceled and 70 delayed since Nov. 6.

5. Woman in critical condition after being shot inside apartment

A woman was shot and critically injured Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Avondale.

A look at your weekend weather

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/08/25

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/08/25

Saturday brought warm, but comfortable temps— but a ridge of high pressure could bring in record-breaking temps for Sunday. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza breaks down what we can expect for the rest of the weekend.

Get the full forecast

