Teacher accused of assaulting student, man allegedly calls 911 to admit to murder | Nightly Roundup

From a man admitting to killing his girlfriend to police during a 911 call, to a Mesa teacher's arrest for aggravated assault, here are tonight's top stories for Saturday, November 8.

1. Suspect in deadly stabbing allegedly admits crime during 911 call

2. Mesa teacher accused of pushing, dragging student

3. Pedestrian dies after driver suffers medical issue due to alleged bee sting

4. Sky Harbor faces significant delays, cancellations amid ongoing shutdown

5. Woman in critical condition after being shot inside apartment

A look at your weekend weather

