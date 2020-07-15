Teachers ask for the state to rollback Aug. 17 date for reopening in-person classes

On July 15, teachers lined up in a series of “motor marches” around the valley asking state leaders to reconsider beginning in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, the school opening date of Aug.17 has many teachers saying it’s just simply not safe to reopen.

The "motor marches" came on the same day Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman participated in a conference call with Democrats denouncing the president’s calls to reopen schools or face funding cuts.

“Trump's push to reopen schools is completely out of touch with reality on the ground here in Arizona," she remarked.

Hoffman and Governor Doug Ducey have been working closely since the pandemic began.

“When it comes to our schools, the governor and I have been able to put politics aside and I am proud of our collaboration when it comes to issues, education issues and school policies," Hoffman said.

The governor tweeted out pictures of his meeting with school superintendents on July 15 saying they’ve worked hard to prove flexibility.

As for that August 17 date, Hoffman wasn’t optimistic in-person schooling would begin then.

“We are actively evaluating that and having conversations that include the Department of Health Services and Dr. Christ because we do want to be leaning on the recommendations of our medical health experts and epidemiologists. At this time I’m not optimistic that Arizona will be ready to open for in-person instruction on August 17," Hoffman explained.