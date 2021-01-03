Teachers in Chandler, Gilbert staging 'sickout' following surge in COVID-19 cases

Hundreds of teachers in Gilbert and Chandler are reportedly planning to stage a "sickout" as students return to school, putting pressure on district officials to revert back to online learning as COVID-19 cases reach new highs in Arizona.

Both the Chandler Education Association (CEA) and Gilbert Education Association (GEA) have addressed the reports, asking the Chandler Unified and Gilbert school districts to make changes.

Chandler school officials respond

The Chandler Education Association surveyed 1,200 teachers in their respective district and said 65% of them did not feel comfortable returning to work on Jan. 5. 70% of those polled said they would feel more comfortable if schools could revert to online instruction for the first two weeks of the year, officials said.

"As concerning as these current [COVID] numbers are, experts overwhelmingly expect things to get worse after the holidays as those who chose to ignore mitigation recommendations by traveling and gathering in large groups return to home and school, where community spread of COVID will surely accelerate." wrote the CEA. "Our school and district buildings will not be immune to this reality … indeed, our classrooms, facilities, school buses and cafeterias are by definition places to avoid."

The CEA, in a statement, requested that Chandler Unified's COVID-19 task force do the following:

Make a live stream available of their Jan. 4 task force meeting

Convene a special session with the CUSD Governing Board to take action on task force recommendations

Move to full-time online learning until the governing board has time to implement those recommendations

We are painfully aware that virtual instruction is not ideal for many students, and many of our educators agree that virtual instruction is one of the most significant challenges they have faced in their careers." the CEA wrote. "But many of our educators agree...that it’s worth the temporary challenges...to allow for COVID to come back under control."

Terry Locke, community relations director with CUSD, said that the district plans to rely on substitutes, deans and assistant principals to cover classes if necessary.

Read the full statement here: https://chandlerea.org/covidstatement/

Gilbert Education Association speaks out

Letter from the Gilbert Education Association

The Gilbert Education Association addressed reports of a group of teachers planning a sickout in their district on Dec. 28.

"The GEA Executive Board has not promoted a sickout due to the fluid situation brought on by the pandemic and various views of members and non-members," GEA officials wrote in a statement. "We believe constructive discourse is the best action to work together for all stakeholders."

The GEA made their own recommendations for the Gilbert Public Schools (GPS) School Board, including:

Hybrid learning for two weeks once the school year begins

Following state COVID-19 guidelines to guide district decisions about returning to in-school learning

Updating the GPS COVID-19 dashboard daily

The organization also recommended that the district create a COVID committee to tackle these issues.

As of Dec. 16, students will return to school on Jan. 5 for one week of hybrid learning and then full in-person learning starting Jan. 11.

Gilbert district officials have not commented to FOX 10 on how they plan to respond to the sickout.

Arizona State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman took to Twitter on Jan. 2, requesting that schools statewide return to online learning for two weeks to combat the COVID-19 surge.

However, Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin said the governor "will not be considering this request or issuing this kind of mandate. This is a local decision. The online option is already available, and the governor has repeatedly made his preference clear: Kids have already lost out on a lot of learning, and he wants schools opened, safely."

