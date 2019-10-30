Teal Pumpkin Project promotes safe trick-or-treating for kids with food allergies

Parents and young ones may notice a growing trend during their Halloween excursions: teal pumpkins lined up on neighbors' doorsteps.

The pumpkins — which indicate to passersby that a family has non-food treats like glow sticks or small toys available — are part of an initiative by Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE).

The so-called Teal Pumpkin Project aims to raise awareness of food allergies, making Halloween safer and more inclusive for trick-or-treaters. The simple act promotes inclusion for those with food allergies or other conditions.

The campaign also raises awareness of food aversions, which officials say assists families who struggle to follow medically necessary diets each day.

Families who want to participate this Halloween can place a teal pumpkin in front of their homes and add themselves to the Teal Pumpkin Project map.

Need ideas for some non-food treats? FARE provides a list of suggestions here.

Those interested in donating to FARE can do so here.