Teen hurt in accidental shooting in Phoenix, police say

The Brief A teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Nov. 14 near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say the teen and his friends were playing with a gun when it went off, striking the victim. Roads in the area are back open.



A teenager was shot early Thursday morning in an accidental shooting in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 14 to 7th Avenue and Baseline Road for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives also responded to investigate reports of a "robbery gone bad," but police say it was later determined that the teen and some of his friends were playing with a gun when it went off.

The area was shut down due to the investigation, but it has since been reopened.