Teen hurt after crashing motorcycle on Phoenix mountain bike trail
PHOENIX - A teenager was seriously hurt after crashing his motorcycle on a Phoenix trail designed for mountain bikes, firefighters said.
The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on May 12 near the Cave Creek Dam.
What they're saying:
"Early reports indicate the patient lost control and crashed while riding his motorcycle on a mountain bike trail," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said. "Rescuers were able to disentangle him from the motorcycle and load him onto a big wheel stretcher where they brought him to a waiting ambulance."
The teen was hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition.
