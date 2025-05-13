Expand / Collapse search
Teen hurt after crashing motorcycle on Phoenix mountain bike trail

By
Published  May 13, 2025 6:37am MST
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

16-year-old crashed motorcycle on mountain bike trail

A teenager was seriously hurt after crashing his motorcycle while riding along a mountain bike trail near the Cave Creek Dam, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The Brief

    • A 16-year-old suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on May 12 near the Cave Creek Dam.
    • Firefighters say the crash happened when the teen lost control on a mountain bike trail.
    • The teen is in serious but stable condition.

PHOENIX - A teenager was seriously hurt after crashing his motorcycle on a Phoenix trail designed for mountain bikes, firefighters said.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on May 12 near the Cave Creek Dam.

What they're saying:

"Early reports indicate the patient lost control and crashed while riding his motorcycle on a mountain bike trail," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said. "Rescuers were able to disentangle him from the motorcycle and load him onto a big wheel stretcher where they brought him to a waiting ambulance."

The teen was hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition.

A teenager was seriously hurt after crashing his motorcycle while riding along a mountain bike trail near the Cave Creek Dam, the Phoenix Fire Department said. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department

North PhoenixNews