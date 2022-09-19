16-year-old killed in rollover UTV crash, another teen runs from crash to get help, Surprise authorities say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a rollover UTV crash in Surprise on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 19.

The crash happened near 177 Avenue and Deer Valley Road, says Surprise Fire and Medical. The boy died at the scene and a 16-year-old girl who was in the car reportedly ran through the desert and found residents to call 911.

She was then taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The boy hasn't been identified.

There's no word on what caused the crash.