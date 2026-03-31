Teen seriously hurt following shooting: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a teenager suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that happened on the night of March 30.
What we know:
Per a statement, Phoenix Police officers responded at around 9:24 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Cactus Road, after multiple reports of shots fired.
"When officers arrived, they found teenage male suffering from at least one gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The shooter or shooters left the area before officers arrived."
The teen, per police, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about these cases should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.
Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).
Area where the shooting happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Phoenix Police Department.