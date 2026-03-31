Expand / Collapse search

Teen seriously hurt following shooting: Phoenix PD

By
Published  March 31, 2026 10:40am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Teen seriously injured following Phoenix shooting

Teen seriously injured following Phoenix shooting

Phoenix Police say they are investigating an overnight shooting at a gas station that left a teenager with serious injuries.

The Brief

    • A teenage boy has suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting, according to Phoenix Police.
    • The shooting happened on the night of March 30 near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a teenager suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that happened on the night of March 30.

What we know:

Per a statement, Phoenix Police officers responded at around 9:24 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Cactus Road, after multiple reports of shots fired.

"When officers arrived, they found teenage male suffering from at least one gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The shooter or shooters left the area before officers arrived."

The teen, per police, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about these cases should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Area where the shooting happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews