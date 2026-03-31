Teen seriously hurt following shooting: Phoenix PD

The Brief A teenage boy has suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting, according to Phoenix Police. The shooting happened on the night of March 30 near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road.



Phoenix Police say a teenager suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that happened on the night of March 30.

What we know:

Per a statement, Phoenix Police officers responded at around 9:24 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Cactus Road, after multiple reports of shots fired.

"When officers arrived, they found teenage male suffering from at least one gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The shooter or shooters left the area before officers arrived."

The teen, per police, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about these cases should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Area where the shooting happened