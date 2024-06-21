Teen and woman killed after car crashed into brick wall, parked cars and house: PD

A teenager and a woman were killed, and three other teens were hurt, in a crash on Friday in Yuma.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on June 21 on 14th Avenue, west of Interstate 8.

Yuma Police say a 16-year-old boy driving a 2007 Honda Civic was speeding when he lost control of the car, crashing into a brick wall, two parked vehicles and a house.

The teen and an 18-year-old woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Three other passengers, a 13-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old girl, were hospitalized. The 13-year-olds were later flown to a Phoenix hospital for treatment of their serious injuries.

Investigators say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 928-783-4421 or 78-CRIME.

Map of where the crash happened