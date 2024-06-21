Expand / Collapse search
Teen and woman killed after car crashed into brick wall, parked cars and house: PD

By
Published  June 21, 2024 1:02pm MST
YUMA, Ariz. - A teenager and a woman were killed, and three other teens were hurt, in a crash on Friday in Yuma.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on June 21 on 14th Avenue, west of Interstate 8.

Yuma Police say a 16-year-old boy driving a 2007 Honda Civic was speeding when he lost control of the car, crashing into a brick wall, two parked vehicles and a house.

The teen and an 18-year-old woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.

Three other passengers, a 13-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a 12-year-old girl, were hospitalized. The 13-year-olds were later flown to a Phoenix hospital for treatment of their serious injuries.

Investigators say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 928-783-4421 or 78-CRIME.

