article

The Brief One teenager was injured in a shooting on November 23. He is in stable but critical condition. Multiple witnesses were interviewed, but no arrests have been made.



A teenager is in the hospital in stable but critical condition as a result of a shooting near 7th Street and Alta Vista Avenue in Phoenix.

According to police, multiple witnesses were contacted when officers arrived at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.