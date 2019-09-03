Tempe-based company becomes favorite of celebrities

At the Sportique headquarters in Tempe, the motto is "simple is better."

Going back to basics has proved to be an exceptional business concept for co-founders Matt Altman and Jason Franklin.

"We're a modern American comfort brand and we really focus on providing elevated basics that allow people to be comfortable wherever they decide to roam in life whether [to] look good and also feel good," Franklin said.

For Franklin, the core concepts that make up Sportique have been a long time coming.

"The ah-ha moment came at a really early age for me," he said. "I found my passion in life with what I wanted to do at the age of 11. [I] got a chance to start designing baseball hats at a very early age."

Franklin says that behind every good brand is an amazing team.

Their workflow and designs are all focused to bring the customer the most stylish and comfortable clothing experience ever by never sacrificing comfort for aesthetics.

As if you needed any more convincing that Sportique is a cool company, take a look at some of the celebrities that have fallen in love with the Tempe-born brand -- Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber.

"It's a dream come true the fact that brands or bands or teams can come to us and be like, 'hey, we want Sportique to provide the most fashionable, comfortable product,'" Franklin said.