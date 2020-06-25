Tempe City Council votes 7-0 for $2M settlement in Antonio Arce lawsuit

The Tempe City Council voted to approve a $2 million payout to the family of Antonio Arce, the 14-year-old who was shot in the back in January 2019.

The fatal shooting happened when Tempe Police officers responded to an alleyway near the 4500 block of South Fair Lane in the afternoon for a suspicious vehicle report.

Police say they saw a suspect burglarizing a car and eventually a chase took place, an officer felt threatened and open fired, hitting Arce and killing him.

The weapon that was in Arce's possession was later determined to be a replica 1911 model airsoft gun.

The officer who killed Arce, Joseph Jaen, would later resign from the department and was not charged in his death.

If Jaen was still an officer, Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir says he would have been suspended or even fired for violating department policy. "Code of Conduct that says the employee failed to comply with the department's Use of Force Guidelines," Moir said. "His actions were not aligned with our values. He actions deviated from our training."

RELATED: Nearly 1 year following deadly shooting, Tempe Police releases new video of incident

Advertisement

The Tempe Police Department released a statement at the time of the unfolding events.

"The Tempe Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to the Gonzales family. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will be able to present more information on this incident tomorrow. In regards to the protest, we support and respect those who chose to peacefully share their concerns."

Protests broke out in the valley, calling for justice in Arce's death.

"Why? Why god? Why did you take away our son, who was barey beginning to live his life?" his mother said, in Spanish. "He was so young. God why? God why?"