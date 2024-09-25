Loop 202 crash near Tempe Town Lake cleared after traffic was brought to a halt

The Brief A five-car crash stopped traffic completely on Loop 202 in Tempe on Sept. 25. Arizona DPS says there were minor injuries. Traffic began flowing after the crash was cleared from the roadway.



Loop 202 traffic near Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday afternoon was slowed due to a crash.

The five-car crash on Sept. 25 was in the eastbound lanes near Scottsdale Road.

All lanes were stopped briefly, but traffic began to flow once again after the crash was cleared from the road. The right lane on Loop 202 is still seeing minor delays.

There's no word on what caused the crash. Arizona DPS says there are minor injuries.