Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Loop 202 crash near Tempe Town Lake cleared after traffic was brought to a halt

By
Updated  September 25, 2024 4:09pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Loop 202 traffic near Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday afternoon was slowed due to a crash.

The five-car crash on Sept. 25 was in the eastbound lanes near Scottsdale Road.

All lanes were stopped briefly, but traffic began to flow once again after the crash was cleared from the road. The right lane on Loop 202 is still seeing minor delays.

There's no word on what caused the crash. Arizona DPS says there are minor injuries.