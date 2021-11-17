Tempe skateboarder killed in collision with motorcyclist

A skateboarder was killed after crashing into a motorcyclist in Tempe on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 17, the police department said.

Officers responded to the crash near Priest Drive and Broadway Road and found the skateboarder who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The collision caused the motorcyclist to be separated from the motorcycle and collide with a vehicle," Det. Natalie Barela said. The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

Impairment doesn't appear to be a factor, police added.

The skateboarder has only been identified as an adult male.

The investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Skateboarder and motorcyclist crash in Tempe on Nov. 17 ( )

