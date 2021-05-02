Expand / Collapse search
Tempe's Big Surf Waterpark to stay closed for 2021 season

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe is staying closed for the second year in a row due to "uncertainty" with the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

"Due to the uncertainty of where the global health crisis and the associated social distancing that is currently going on, Big Surf Waterpark is announcing that it will remain closed for the 2021 season," officials wrote in a statement on April 21.

The water park plans to reopen in 2022 for their 52nd season. Last year, officials had kept the park closed amid a surge of coronavirus cases during the summer and had intended to open again in 2021.

"Big Surf Waterpark is very concerned with how the social distancing guidelines would significantly affect the quality of the Big Surf Experience and limit interaction with many of the attractions," the statement on their website read.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions on the state in March, including the enforcement of local mask mandates and social distancing requirements.

