Big Surf Waterpark closing for 2020 season due to COVID-19 fears

Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe is closing for their 2020 season after more than 3,000 new cases were reported in Arizona for the second day in a row on June 20.

"Due to the evolving global health crisis and the associated restrictions related to social distancing, Big Surf Waterpark is announcing that it will remain closed for the 2020 season," the park announced in a statement.

Anyone who bought a daily or season pass for the park will be able to use it for the 2021 season, even if prices increase. Pass owners can also request a refund through their website.

"This is very disappointing for everyone, but we are very confident in our decision to reopen in 2021 for our 52nd season. We look forward to seeing everyone then."

The water park is joining a variety of businesses, including casinos and restaurants, that have decided to close as a result of rapidly spiking cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Read the press release here.