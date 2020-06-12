Phoenix-area restaurants closing again due to positive COVID-19 tests

Restaurants across the greater Phoenix area say they are temporarily closing their doors after employees positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea's Kitchen

The Arcadia restaurant said Saturday that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19, and have since closed the restaurant for dine-in service. They are still offering curbside takeout and delivery, according to the statement.

Floridino's Pizza and Pasta

The Chandler pizza joint announced their closure on June 11 after one of their staff tested positive.

"This employee has not worked since last Friday and had no direct contact with customers and is now quarantining at home," the statement reads.

Hash Kitchen

Officials with Hash Kitchen say someone in close contact with their location near 44th Street and Indian School Road has tested positive for the disease. The restaurant has hired a company to come in and disinfect.

"Hash Kitchen will remain closed until all employees test for Covid-19 and we feel that it is safe to reopen our doors," a portion of the statement read.

The statement was posted on the company's Facebook page on Thursday.

The Porch

Meanwhile, officials with The Porch say someone who visited their location near 40th Street and Indian School Road has tested positive. The restaurant is shutting down so all their workers can get tested.

"During our temporary closure, we will be doing a thorough deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire building, and we will be completing some planned new construction projects, which will also include special features to help further minimize risk of exposure and transmission," read a portion of the statement.

The statement was posted to the company's Facebook page on Thursday.

PHX Beer Co. - Scottsdale

The brewery says someone with the virus "passed through the doors" of their restaurant last weekend and is closed June 13 and 14 to sanitize the area. The location plans to reopen Tuesday, June 16.

"Every PHX Beer Co. restaurant employee is also being tested for COVID-19 and we will continue our rigorous daily sanitization when we reopen," the statement reads.

San Tan Brewing

On Friday night, officials with SanTan Brewing issued a statement on their Facebook page, saying two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we’re temporarily closing our Chandler pub, Phoenix pub, and Spirit House," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say their restaurants will be thoroughly sanitized, and they anticipate to reopen on Sunday morning.

"Our doors will re-open once we have ensured that it is safe to serve you again," read a portion of the statement.

The Shop Beer Co.

The Tempe brewery said their tasting room is closed after a team member tested positive on June 8, according to a post on their Facebook page.

"We are happy to report the team member who tested positive is in good spirits and on the path to recovery," the statement reads.

Open Valley businesses that have reported COVID-19 cases

Alo Cafe

The Scottsdale cafe confirmed back in May that someone with COVID-19 had come into close contact with an employee and closed briefly to clean the location. They have since reopened.

Dutch Bros - Arcadia

Earlier in the week, officials with Dutch Bros issued a statement on their website, saying their location near 32nd Street and Indian School Road has been closed after a worker there took a COVID-19 test on June 5, and received a positive test result on June 7. Prior to the positive test, the employee worked late afternoon and evening shifts on June 3 and 4.

Once officials learned of the positive case, they say they immediately began closing procedures.

"As an extra precaution, our Phoenix shop will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening. We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations," read a portion of the statement.

On Friday night, FOX 10's Justin Lum has learned that the Dutch Bros location was back open June 9 following professional cleaning. Dutch Bros officials did not release an update after the news release.

FOX 10 has reached out to officials with the coffee chain for comment.

Oregano's - Queen Creek

The restuarant announced on May 25 that an employee tested positive for the virus.

"On Friday May 22nd, one of our Queen Creek team members who last worked May 15th, notified us that they tested positive for COVID-19." read the statement. "The team member did not have any direct interaction with any of our guests"

Venezia's Pizzeria - Gilbert

The pizzeria had closed June 3 after an employee tested positive back in May, but the location has since reopened after employees self-quarantined at home.

Zipps Sports Grill - Arcadia

Zipps is the latest business in Arcadia to announce that their employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

"We have responded accordingly and removed all staff from the schedule until they test negative or non-symptomatic for 14 days," read a statement from the restaurant chain on Facebook.

The sports grill will be replacing coronavirus-positive staff with healthy employees, the statement reads.