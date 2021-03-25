Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Gov. Ducey lifts COVID-19 restrictions, including local mask mandates

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced major rollbacks in COVID-19 restrictions for the state after officials announced that three million residents have been vaccinated on March 25.

The announcement transitions the current guidance for business from requirements to recommendations, and businesses will have the "ability to continue requiring masks and social distancing."

His order still allows businesses to enforce mask mandates if they want, but cities, towns and counties must lift theirs.

Events of more than 50 people will also no longer need approval from local governments, with the expectation that they continue to follow CDC recommendations for COVID-19 mitigation.

Bars will also be able to "resume normal operations" under the governor's new order.

"Today we are in a different spot, and we are also a lot smarter," Ducey wrote on Twitter. "I’m confident Arizona’s businesses and citizens will continue to act responsibly as we gradually get back to normal."

The governor cited weeks of declining cases, hospitalization rates and how vaccine eligibility has expanded to residents ages 16 and older.

Arizona on Thursday reported 138 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the smallest daily increase reported in more than six months.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, the additional cases and the 32 additional deaths reported Thursday increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 837,907 cases and 16,874 deaths.

The state reported 81 additional cases on Sept. 8 in the trough between last summer’s surge and the worse one over the fall and winter when daily case reports reached as high as 17,000.

Phoenix mayor criticizes governor on changes

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said on Twitter that Ducey's announcement "directly contradicts the best scientists on the field."

"The horrible surge last June was only curbed by masking- when the Governor finally allowed cities to do it," Gallego wrote. "To abandon precautions now is like spiking the ball on the 5-yard line."

Gallego cited new coronavirus variants circulating in Arizona and how the state could see another surge in the future.

"The governor clearly cares a lot less about the people of Arizona than his political future," wrote Gallego.

Read the full news release: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/03/arizona-hits-3-million-vaccine-doses-administered-governor-ducey-announces-new

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

