Tempe’s Mill Avenue sees influx of customers for reopening of dine-in services

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey responded to backlash involving a Tempe restaurant on Monday, the first day dine-in services sparked back up again during the coronavirus pandemic.

Videos circulated on social media showing crowds outside CASA restaurant on Mill Avenue sparking social distancing concerns.

RELATED: Arizona Gov. Ducey: Gyms, pools can reopen on May 13, stay-at-home order to expire May 15

FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez says many business claim there is no clear definition of what they need to do and some are still working things out when it comes to following social distancing and other health guidelines.

One business owner said of the first day of being open once again, "We did the best that we could with what was happening and we implemented all the guidelines and made sure we kept our customers safe, it was nice."

At CASA, aerial views showed how busy the restaurant was for opening day and according to the Tempe Police Department, officers went to the business after receiving multiple calls.

RELATED: Arizona casinos to reopen with new sanitation measures

Advertisement

Officers say customers were following social distancing, but they identified a couple tables that needed to be moved further apart.

Police say the manager made the adjustments and said a doorman was controlling the number of people inside. No citations were issued.

FOX 10 did try to speak to the employees at CASA about opening day and they don't have a comment.