Arizona casinos to reopen with new sanitation measures

PHOENIX -- Multiple Arizona casinos have announced plans to reopen as early as this week after about two months of silent slot machines, empty card tables and closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the casinos expect to implement new sanitation measures to curtail the spread the of COVID-19. Fort McDowell Casino near Fountain Hills, Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino in Maricopa, Gila River Hotel and Casinos at Lone Butte in Chandler, Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, and Vee Quiva in Laveen are all scheduled to reopen May 15, the same day the statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 20 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's reported total to at least 562.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

Advertisement

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.